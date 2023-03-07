Pakistani court suspends ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest warrants

Islamabad High Court directs Khan to appear before trial court on March 13 in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan has thrice skipped indictment hearings in an Islamabad sessions court in the case.

By AGENCIES Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 7:38 PM

A Pakistani court on Tuesday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants against former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana (gift depository) case and directed him to appear before the trial court on March 13.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict after it was reserved earlier in the day.

The court remarked that the accused had to appear before the court in a personal capacity for indictment in the case.

Justice Aamer Farooq directed Khan to ensure that he appears before the sessions court on March 13, warning that he may be declared an absconder if he does not comply.

Following the high court's decision, the sessions court, which was also hearing the Toshakhana case, ordered the former prime minister to appear before it, where he will be indicted.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the arrest warrant had been issued only to ensure Khan's presence in court, not for his arrest. "Imran Khan should have appeared before the court," the judge said.

The former premier had moved the high court against non-bailable arrest warrants ordered by Additional Sessions judge Zafar Iqbal in the case.