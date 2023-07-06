Pakistani climber stranded on ninth-highest mountain in the world returns safely to base camp

She sang the Mandarin version of the 1998 ballad Reflection from the Disney film Mulan
Pakistani climber Asif Bhatti, who was stranded at Nanga Parbat after suffering snow blindness, has safely arrived at base camp, reports said on Thursday.
According to reports, Bhatti, who was stranded on Monday, was flown by an army chopper from the base camp to Skardu. Following rest and recovery, Bhatti — a professor at Air University in Islamabad — will return to the country's capital.
The 8,126-metre Nanga Parbat is the ninth-highest mountain in the world and is considered dangerous due to its high fatality rate. It has a 22.3% death ratio, making it the third most dangerous mountain peak in the world.
Bhatti did his doctorate from the Air University in Islamabad and completed his master's from Hitec University, Taxila and Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. Bhatti’s LinkedIn profile stated that he has been mountaineering for more than 13 years.
Bhatti's previous expedition to Nanga Parbat was in 2017.
