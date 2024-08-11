Pakistan: WhatsApp users complain about 'disruption in services', downloading media

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 4:51 PM

WhatsApp users and other user media application users in Pakistan are experiencing technical difficulties, reporting problems downloading media files such as audio, video messages, and pictures, ARY News reported.

The users are complaining about 'disruption in services'. Many users are encountering an error message that reads, "Couldn't download the document. Try again. If the problem keeps happening, try connecting to Wi-Fi."

The disruption in services has left users struggling to access and share content on the popular messaging app, as per the media outlet.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has explained the ongoing issues with WhatsApp services being experienced by cellular users in the country, attributing it to a possible "technical glitch".

According to a 2024 report by the World Population Review, there are 52.3 million WhatsApp users in Pakistan.

In April, internet users faced a major setback as the fibre optic cable linking Singapore to Pakistan and Europe was damaged at several points.

According to the details, the fibre optic cable linking Singapore to Pakistan and Europe was damaged near Indonesia from several areas, affecting access to the internet in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.