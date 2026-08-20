Pakistan summons Washington envoy after US India ambassador's Kashmir remarks

Pakistan summoned Washington's top envoy in Islamabad and "strongly condemned" remarks by the US ambassador to New Delhi calling disputed Kashmir "an important part of India".

"(A) strong demarche was lodged over the factually incorrect remarks of US Ambassador to India, regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

"It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory."

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The divided territory has been at the centre of bitter rivalry between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947.

The US ambassador in New Delhi, Sergio Gor, had told reporters in Srinagar during a trip to Indian-administered Kashmir that "this is an important part of India".

"We just had a very good meeting," he added, referring to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"We have some follow-ups, so we hope to take back to Washington, back to Delhi... and we look forward to building this relationship forward."

The latest conflict between the neighbours is over Delhi's suspension of its involvement in the Indus Waters Treaty, following a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir in April 2025.

New Delhi blamed Islamabad for backing the attack, which Islamabad denies.

The two countries engaged in intense drone, missile and artillery exchanges the following month that left nearly 70 people dead on both sides.