Pakistan issues visa on arrival for journalists, delegates attending US-Iran talks

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Pakistan will extend visa-on-arrival facilities to journalists and international delegates intending to travel to Islamabad to cover the forthcoming US–Iran peace talks, according to the country’s foreign minister.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that airlines have been formally instructed to permit visa-free boarding for individuals travelling to Pakistan in connection with the talks, in order to facilitate their entry.

In a statement posted on X, Dar confirmed that all delegates, including members of the media attending the Islamabad Talks 2026, would be eligible for visas on arrival.

He added airlines have also been requested to allow eligible passengers to board without prior visas, ensuring streamlined and orderly travel arrangements ahead of the high-level meetings.

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Visa on arrival clarification

Later, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi clarified in a post on X that Pakistan had extended visa-free travel to delegates and journalists from participating nations (Iran and the US only) of Islamabad Talks 2026. “This facility, extended for the duration of the talks, does not cover third-country nationals,” he said.

Pakistan is set to host the US–Iran talks on April 11, riding on the back of a two‑week ceasefire brokered by Islamabad that has brought a welcome pause to hostilities which flared on February 28.

Foreign delegations from the United States, Iran and other participating nations are expected to converge on Islamabad this weekend for negotiations aimed at bringing the conflict to an end, building on the fragile calm that has held since the Pakistan‑facilitated truce took effect.

The negotiations come at a make‑or‑break moment after weeks of rising tensions between Tehran and Washington. The ceasefire, stitched together through Pakistan’s diplomatic channels, has cracked open a narrow window for dialogue, a rare opening that diplomats hope will slow the momentum toward confrontation and steer both sides away from the brink.

Security at highest-level

Islamabad has been placed under a tight security lockdown ahead of the talks, with key routes sealed, a heavy security presence deployed and surveillance heightened to protect visiting dignitaries. “The negotiations would take place at a secure, undisclosed location away from media access,” said an official seeking annonimity.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who chaired a high-level meeting on Friday, reviewed the security arrangements and directed authorities to implement foolproof measures for foreign delegations. The minister also reviewed operational plans, focusing on security, protocol and facilitation arrangements, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior on X.

“The holding of the US–Iran talks in Islamabad after the ceasefire is an honour for Pakistan,” Naqvi said, instructing officials to ensure smooth arrangements for the visiting delegations.

The meeting also discussed the complete sealing of the Red Zone, with entry restricted to authorised personnel. A control room has been established by the Ministry of Interior to oversee security and coordination for the event.