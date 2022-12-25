Pakistan: US embassy issues alert about possible attack, prohibits American staff from visiting Islamabad hotel

It has also placed the capital city under red alert and asked embassy employees not to travel in the city for unofficial purposes

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 7:24 PM

The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued an alert on its website directed at its American staff.

According to a notice published on the embassy website, the US government is "aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays."

The Embassy goes on to say that all of its American staff is prohibited from visiting the hotel. It also said that the city of Islamabad has been placed on a "Red Alert" due to security concerns, and urges Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in the city throughout the holiday season.

On the website, the Embassy shared a list of "actions to take" for staff, including avoiding large crowds, exercising vigilance at events and places of worship, reviewing personal security, carrying identification and monitoring local media.

