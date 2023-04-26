Pakistan: Two soldiers, two militants killed in gunbattle

An army operation in a former militant stronghold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province triggered the gunfight

Policemen take position near the site of an attack on a police compound in Karachi on February 17, 2023. Picture is used for illustrative purpose only. — AFP file

By AP Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 3:51 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 3:54 PM

An army operation in Pakistan’s northwest targeting militants triggered a firefight that left two soldiers and two insurgents dead, the military said on Wednesday.

The firefight happened in Tirah, a former militant stronghold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement. It provided no details about the slain militants.

The raid came a day after the military announced it had expanded operations against militants across the country, especially in the northwestern former tribal regions that once served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban. The group has waged an insurgency over the past 15 years.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, are a separate organisation but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. The takeover emboldened the TTP, which has stepped up attacks in recent months.