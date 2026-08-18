Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail: media
Reportedly, the court has also ordered weekly meeting with his families
- PUBLISHED: Tue 18 Aug 2026, 11:55 AM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan be moved to Shifa Hospital from jail, local media reported.
A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Shahid Wahid, including Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim issued the ruling on Imran’s petition for his hospitalisation, according to Dawn.
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Reportedly, the court has also ordered weekly meeting with his families.