Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail: media

Reportedly, the court has also ordered weekly meeting with his families

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 18 Aug 2026, 11:55 AM
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The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan be moved to Shifa Hospital from jail, local media reported.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Shahid Wahid, including Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim issued the ruling on Imran’s petition for his hospitalisation, according to Dawn.

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Reportedly, the court has also ordered weekly meeting with his families.

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