Pakistan: Suicide bombing at mosque in Peshawar kills 20, injures at least 96 worshippers

A portion of the building has collapsed and several people are believed to be under it

Photo: AFP

By AP Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 1:31 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 1:58 PM

Pakistani police have raised the death toll from the suicide bombing at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar to 20 killed. They say as many as 96 worshippers were wounded in Monday's attack.

Saddique Khan, a senior police official in Peshawar who gave the latest casualty tolls, says no one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The bomber struck inside the mosque, where some 150 people were praying on Monday morning, according to police officials and witnesses. There are fears the death toll will rise as many of the wounded were listed in critical condition.

The bomber detonated his suicide vest as worshippers — including many policemen from nearby police offices — were praying inside. The impact of the explosion collapsed the roof of the mosque, which caved in and injured many, according to Zafar Khan, a local police officer.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. He said he doesn't know how he survived unhurt. He could hear cries and screams after the bomb exploded, he said. There were more than 150 worshippers inside the mosque when the bomb went off, Gul added.

Khan said rescuers are trying to get the wounded to a nearby hospital. He said several of the wounded were listed in critical condition at a hospital and there were fears the death toll would rise.

ALSO READ: