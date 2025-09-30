Suicide blast targeting Pakistan paramilitary kills 10, officials say

A suicide bombing killed at least 10 people outside the headquarters of a paramilitary force in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Tuesday, officials said.

Several gunmen stormed the headquarters after the bombing, triggering a gun battle with the paramilitary, provincial Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in televised remarks.

Bugti said the suicide bomber was driving a pickup truck and security forces killed four further attackers.

"These cowardly attacks cannot deter us from bringing development and prosperity to our people," he said.

Ten people, including civilians and soldiers, were killed by the attackers, provincial Health Minister Bakht Kakar told Reuters. Another 33 were injured, he said.

Paramilitary soldiers were among those killed but their exact number was not yet known, he added.

Quetta is the capital of restive Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

Militants and separatist insurgents, who operate in the region, have stepped up their attacks in recent months.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.