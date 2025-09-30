  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 30, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.3°C

Suicide blast targeting Pakistan paramilitary kills 10, officials say

Chief Minister says suicide bomber was driving a pickup truck and security forces killed four further attackers

Published: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 2:55 PM

Top Stories

Photos: First look inside Etihad Rail trains reveals 3 classes, comfortable seats

Photos: First look inside Etihad Rail trains reveals 3 classes, comfortable seats

UAE petrol, diesel prices for October 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for October 2025 announced

'It's ok to cry': How specialists help Gazan children deal with war traumas, bad news

'It's ok to cry': How specialists help Gazan children deal with war traumas, bad news

A suicide bombing killed at least 10 people outside the headquarters of a paramilitary force in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Tuesday, officials said.

Several gunmen stormed the headquarters after the bombing, triggering a gun battle with the paramilitary, provincial Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in televised remarks.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Inside Abu Dhabi's Nvidia lab: Teaching robots to think, adapt like humans

thumb-image

Tech advances: Modern tools revolutionise heart disease treatment

thumb-image

Canadian University Dubai students lead the way in tech research and innovation

thumb-image

Mithun Manhas elected as new president of Board of Control for Cricket in India

thumb-image

Indian cricket board to launch 'strong protest' against Naqvi after Asia Cup trophy incident

 

Bugti said the suicide bomber was driving a pickup truck and security forces killed four further attackers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"These cowardly attacks cannot deter us from bringing development and prosperity to our people," he said.

Ten people, including civilians and soldiers, were killed by the attackers, provincial Health Minister Bakht Kakar told Reuters. Another 33 were injured, he said.

Paramilitary soldiers were among those killed but their exact number was not yet known, he added.

Quetta is the capital of restive Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

Militants and separatist insurgents, who operate in the region, have stepped up their attacks in recent months.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.