Pakistan says 3 sailors killed in Houthi attack on commercial vessel in Red Sea

Three Pakistani sailors have been confirmed killed in an attack on a commercial vessel passing through the Red Sea, Pakistan's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, British maritime security company Vanguard said "at least two crew members —one Pakistani and one Indonesian national— were killed; while four others, comprising three Pakistani and one Indonesian national, were injured."

According to an AFP report, a Yemeni coast guard source said the ship had been struck by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Another source confirmed the ship had also been struck by a second projectile during the rescue operation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

AFP also quoted a report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirming a cargo vessel was hit by a projectile near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait off the coast of southern Yemen, "causing an unspecified number of casualties" but no additional details were provided.

The latest incident came after a years-long truce in Yemen's civil war between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government collapsed last month as fighting flared between Iran and US

The breakdown of the UN-backed 2022 accord came as the Houthis announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia, hitting Saudi tankers in the Red Sea and the kingdom's oil infrastructure, in parallel with Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from AFP)