Pakistan says 26 militants killed in strikes along Afghanistan border

An official in Khost province who requested anonymity told international news agency AFP that a house in Spera district was struck, killing nine people and wounding 10 others

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 10 Jun 2026, 1:20 PM UPDATED: Wed 10 Jun 2026, 1:28 PM
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Pakistani airstrikes killed 26 militants in Afghanistan border areas, Pakistan's government said on Wednesday. 

"In the aftermath of recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan.... precise and calibrated Strikes were carried out along Pakistan Afghanistan border areas on hideouts and safe havens," Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar posted on X, adding 26 militants linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group were killed.

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He did not comment on any civilian casualties after Afghan authorities, who have denied Afghanistan is used for militancy, said at least 12 people, including children, were left dead in the strikes.

Earlier, an official in Khost province who requested anonymity told AFP a house in Spera district was struck, killing nine people and wounding 10 others.

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In neighbouring Paktika province, two residents said a separate attack killed three civilians in Barmal district.

The strike hit a home, and those killed were children, one of the residents said.

Pakistan's military and the prime minister's office did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment, but Islamabad has repeatedly said strikes on Afghanistan are aimed at militants who have carried out attacks on its territory and that it does not deliberately target civilians. 

The strikes are the deadliest in weeks and follow a period of relative calm at the border after conflict between the two countries erupted in late February.

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