Pakistan rejects claims of Iranian aircraft presence during war, military plans

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a media report about the presence of an Iranian aircraft at the country's Nur Khan Airbase during the Israel-US-Iran war, calling it "misleading and sensationalised".

Pakistan's role as a mediator between the United States and Iran came under scrutiny after CBS reported on Monday, citing US officials, that Pakistan quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, possibly shielding them from American airstrikes.

The two officials told the outlet that while Iran also sent civilian aircraft to be parked in Afghanistan, it was not clear if military aircraft were among those flights.

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In response to the claims, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated the speculative narratives were "aimed at undermining ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace".

"Following the ceasefire and during the initial round of the Islamabad Talks, a number of aircraft from Iran and the United States arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams, and administrative staff associated with the talks process. Some aircraft and support personnel remained temporarily in Pakistan in anticipation of subsequent rounds of engagement.

Although formal negotiations have not yet resumed, senior-level diplomatic exchanges have continued. In this context, visits by the Iranian Foreign Minister to Islamabad were facilitated through the existing logistical and administrative arrangements."

Pakistan confirmed the Iranian aircraft currently parked in the South Asian country had arrived during the ceasefire period, and clarified it had no link to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.

"Assertions suggesting otherwise are speculative, misleading, and entirely detached from the factual context."

"Pakistan has consistently acted as an impartial, constructive, and responsible facilitator in support of dialogue and de-escalation. In line with this role, Pakistan has extended routine logistical and administrative support where required, while maintaining full transparency and regular communication with all relevant parties."

Anonymous US officials' claims

The US officials speaking on anonymity told CBS News that days after Trump had announced the ceasefire with Iran in early April, Tehran sent multiple aircraft to Pakistan's Nur Khan Air Base. Among the military hardware was an Iranian Air Force RC-130, a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering variant of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft.

Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the presence of any Iranian airplanes in Afghanistan, and told CBS News, "No, that's not true and Iran doesn't need to do that."

Shortly afterwards, US Senator Lindsey Graham questioned Islamabad's role and called for a complete reevaluation of the country's actions as a mediator.

He said, "If this reporting is accurate, it would require a complete reevaluation of the role Pakistan is playing as mediator between Iran, the United States and other parties. Given some of the prior statements by Pakistani defense officials towards Israel, I would not be shocked if this were true."

Inputs from ANI