Pakistan professor fired, blacklisted by University after quiz question on incest sparks outrage

The engineering students of Comsats University Islamabad were asked to dissect an objectionable scenario in 300 words and give their moral understanding of the situation

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 5:49 PM

A professor at the Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) has stirred a social media uproar after he posed a controversial question to his electrical engineering students during a quiz test. The question, with clear incestuous undertones, left the University red-faced. The management had now fired and blacklisted the professor, but not before the question left Pakistanis fuming online and protesting against the University.

The offending quiz, meant for 1st year BS Engineering class and held in December last year, asked the students to dissect a scenario where a brother and sister make love during a vacation.

It then asked students to give their moral understanding of the act and give reasoning on whether it was okay for them to have intercourse. The answer had to be filed and had to be 300 words and include “four paragraphs which include an introduction, body and conclusion.”

The quiz asked the students to probe into the matter. “What do you think about that? Was it OK for them to make love? Give reasons for your answers and include some relevant examples from your own knowledge and personal opinion.”

This objectionable question did not go down well with the students and triggered severe backlash from all segments of the society.

A case against the professor has also been registered in the Shehzad Town police station in Islamabad.

In a statement the University said that a "visiting faculty" has been fired and blacklisted from future employment in the institution.

"The CUI acted as per rules and regulations, by sacking the visiting faculty and blacklisting him for any future employment at CUI. As per details, a visiting faculty was hired on temporary basis to teach two courses for Fall 2022 semester at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Islamabad Campus.

"As per practice, final and mid-term exams are submitted in sealed envelopes by a faculty member to the Head of Department. However, “quizzes” announced or unannounced, are conducted by a faculty member during the scheduled classes without any external moderation, similar to any other university. In this specific instance, the quiz (not exam) was given solely by the visiting faculty member as per practice.

"Nevertheless, keeping in view the rules, regulations, ethical and cultural values of the University, a severe action was taken right away by terminating the services of visiting faculty member from the university with immediate effect and blacklisting him for any future employment at CUI."

ALSO READ: