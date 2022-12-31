Pakistan: Prices of petroleum products to remain unchanged

Ukraine's military administration added that missile fragments had damaged three private houses and a car
Pakistan's Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the government has decided to keep the existing prices of petroleum products unchanged for next 15 days to facilitate the masses in the country, particularly to provide relief to lower-income people during intense winters.
Addressing a press conference, the minister said that these prices would be applicable from January 1, 2023 and would remain in force for next 15 days to January 15, 2023.
He said that the decision for keeping the existing prices of petroleum products unchanged in local market was taken under the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to common man, particularly the lower income groups and ensure provision of fuel at household level on affordable prices to meet the winter requirements.
The price of diesel will remain unchanged at current level and it would be available on existing price of Rs227.80 per litre, petrol Rs214.80 per litre, kerosene oil Rs171.83 per litre and light diesel oil at Rs169.00 per litre, he added.
Due to movements of petroleum prices in the international markets, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended Rs 8.76 per litre increase in kerosene oil and Rs 7.73 per litre of light diesel oil, however, the government has decided against to keep the existing prices of other oil products unchanged.
Luddite Club is a high school group that promotes a lifestyle of self-liberation from social media and technology. The club, founded last year by a student, is named after Ned Ludd, the folkloric 18th-century English textile worker who supposedly smashed up a mechanised loom, inspiring others to take up his name and riot against industrialisation
TASS cited Lavrov as saying that Russia would continue to build up its fighting strength and technological capabilities in Ukraine
Manufacturer will close the factory as it shifts to making electric cars
A high-quality, well-fitting mask is your best protection against infection from the coronavirus, influenza and RSV
Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema says there was more than one attacker at the rally
UN rights chief Volker Turk says the policies targeting women in Afghanistan pose a risk beyond country's borders
In a year with a brutal war that turned global energy markets upside down, we learned that that’s not the way this kind of change will happen. It’s going to be a bumpy ride — an energy disruption