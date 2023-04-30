Pakistan president returns bill seeking changes to anti-corruption laws to parliament

Legendary footballer Pele enters Brazilian dictionary, defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'
World Cup winner's name has been included as an adjective
Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday returned a bill to parliament about changes in the anti-corruption laws with observation that a similar previous amendment was challenged in the Supreme Court and was still sub judice.
The bill called the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed earlier this month by parliament and it was sent to President Alvi for his endorsement to become an act.
The bill not only empowers the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief to transfer corruption cases involving allegations of less than Rs500 million to the relevant agency, authority or department but also to close down pending inquiries and investigations.
"The president sent back the bill to parliament under Article 75 (president’s assent to bills) of the Constitution,” the President’s Office said in a tweet.
It added that the president stated that previous amendments to the NAB law were already under hearing in the Supreme Court and any more changes in the accountability laws “without reviewing the effects of a pending matter should be reviewed once again”.
The government last year passed the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act 2022 to restrict the NAB’s role in corruption cases of over Rs500 million and taking away the president’s authority to appoint accountability court judges. The law also reduced the four-year term of the NAB chairman and the bureau’s prosecutor general to three years.
Alvi had refused to sign the bill and it became a law after the joint session of the Parliament on June 10 last year approved it. However, former premier Imran Khan challenged it in the Supreme Court where it is still pending adjudication.
Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party allege that the ruling alliance is tweaking the anti-corruption laws to wriggle out of several graft cases but the government rejects the argument by saying that it is reducing the unnecessary intrusion of NAB powers that hamper business and investment.
World Cup winner's name has been included as an adjective
10 police personnel onboard the multi-utility vehicle and its driver died after Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device
The prices of grains, vegetable oil, dairy and other agricultural commodities have fallen steadily in the market, but the relief hasn’t made it to the real world
Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades