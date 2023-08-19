Pakistan police seek to arrest father of 10-year-old who died in the UK

Researchers trained an AI model to identify the keystroke sound generated while typing on the 2021 version of Apple’s MacBook Pro
Pakistani police are seeking to arrest a man in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter in the UK, officers in the eastern Punjab province said on Saturday.
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on August 10, UK police said in a statement. They identified her father, Urfan, his partner, Beinash Batool, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, as people they want to speak to as part of their investigation.
An autopsy didn't establish a cause of death but did show that Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time," the police statement said.
Urfan Sharif travelled to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad with Batool and Malik on August 9. There are five children with them, ranging from 1 to 13 years of age, the statement added.
Sharif’s family home is in Jhelum, Punjab, around 135km from the capital.
Officer Imran Ahmed said police found evidence that Sharif briefly returned to Jhelum, before leaving and going into hiding. Another officer in Jhelum, Nisar Ahmed, said he and his men went to Sharif’s native village of Kari but learned the family left around 20 years ago and never returned.
UK police said they were working with international agencies, including Interpol, the National Crime Agency and the UK Foreign Office to progress their enquiries with Pakistani authorities.
