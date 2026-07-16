Three Pakistan police officers killed, 20 injured in twin attacks

The first attack targeted a security convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hours later, a suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden vehicle into a police station in Bannu

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Jul 2026, 11:35 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Militants ambushed a security convoy, and hours later a suicide bomber struck a police station in twin attacks in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday that officials said left at least three police officers dead and 20 wounded.

The first attack occurred in the district of Upper Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where militants ambushed a security convoy, killing three police officers and wounding 15 others, local police official Ibrahim Khan said.

Recommended For You

US military says forces redirected 2 commercial vessels since blockade began

US military says forces redirected 2 commercial vessels since blockade began

US military says forces resume naval blockade on Iranian ports, coastal areas

US military says forces resume naval blockade on Iranian ports, coastal areas

Video: E-scooter riders get hit by car; Abu Dhabi Police remind of road safety rules

Video: E-scooter riders get hit by car; Abu Dhabi Police remind of road safety rules

Seven Iranian soldiers killed in US strikes; Tehran vows 'decisive response'

Seven Iranian soldiers killed in US strikes; Tehran vows 'decisive response'

US completes new round of strikes on Iran; Kuwait responds to hostile drones

US completes new round of strikes on Iran; Kuwait responds to hostile drones

 

Hours later, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a police station in the city of Bannu, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wounding at least five police officers, police said. The blast damaged part of the station, but no fatalities were immediately reported.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

US military says forces redirected 2 commercial vessels since blockade began

2

US military says forces resume naval blockade on Iranian ports, coastal areas

3

Video: E-scooter riders get hit by car; Abu Dhabi Police remind of road safety rules

4

Delhi court cancels Alhind passport services, orders retendering

5

UAE influencer ordered to pay Dh81,000 over defamatory post targeting restaurant