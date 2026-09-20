Police arrest Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sister ahead of planned march

A notification issued by Lahore's district administration said she has been arrested and sent to jail for 30 days

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 20 Sept 2026, 3:53 PM
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Police arrested Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan's jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan at her house in Lahore, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab spokesman said on Sunday, ahead of a planned protest march by the party on September 27.

A notification issued by Lahore's district administration said she has been arrested and sent to jail for 30 days.

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"According to intelligence reports, her presence at any public place will pose a grave threat to public safety," the district administration said.

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Imran Khan's party has organised a march to Islamabad next week demanding his release.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that the government would do everything it could to stop the protest march.

A close aide to Khan, Zulfi Bukhari, described the arrest of Khan's sister as "absolutely despicable".

"The fear of the 27th protest is clearly taking its toll," Bukhari added.

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