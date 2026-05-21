Pakistan PM Sharif to visit China May 23-26: Beijing

The leaders of China and Pakistan will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern, said the foreign ministry spokesman on Thursday

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 21 May 2026, 12:19 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Beijing from Saturday to Tuesday for talks, the Chinese foreign ministry said, without specifying whether the war in Iran would be discussed.

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"The leaders of China and Pakistan will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern," ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press conference on Thursday, adding that "China supports Pakistan in playing a fair and balanced mediating role in promoting peace and ending the war."

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The two countries have both sought to mediate in the Middle East conflict, sparked by US and Israeli strikes.

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