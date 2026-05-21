Pakistan PM Sharif to visit China May 23-26: Beijing

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Beijing from Saturday to Tuesday for talks, the Chinese foreign ministry said, without specifying whether the war in Iran would be discussed.

"The leaders of China and Pakistan will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern," ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press conference on Thursday, adding that "China supports Pakistan in playing a fair and balanced mediating role in promoting peace and ending the war."

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The two countries have both sought to mediate in the Middle East conflict, sparked by US and Israeli strikes.