Pakistan PM says Khamenei killing a 'violation' of international law

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was a "violation" of international law.

The "people of Pakistan join the people of Iran in their hour of grief and sorrow and extend the most sincere condolences on the martyrdom" of Khamenei, he wrote on X.

"Pakistan also expresses concern over violation of the norms of international law," he added.