Pakistan PM says Khamenei killing a 'violation' of international law

The 'people of Pakistan join the people of Iran in their hour of grief and sorrow', he wrote on X

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Mar 2026, 6:20 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was a "violation" of international law.

Recommended For You

Qatar shifts to remote learning starting March 1 amid regional tensions

Qatar shifts to remote learning starting March 1 amid regional tensions

Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare launches future-focused programmes

Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare launches future-focused programmes

Abu Dhabi launches pilot operation of autonomous trucks, first of its kind in MENA

Abu Dhabi launches pilot operation of autonomous trucks, first of its kind in MENA

Instagram to alert parents on teen suicide searches as UK weighs social media ban

Instagram to alert parents on teen suicide searches as UK weighs social media ban

Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions: Iran offers to mediate; Russia calls for diplomacy

Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions: Iran offers to mediate; Russia calls for diplomacy

 

The "people of Pakistan join the people of Iran in their hour of grief and sorrow and extend the most sincere condolences on the martyrdom" of Khamenei, he wrote on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Pakistan also expresses concern over violation of the norms of international law," he added.

ALSO READ