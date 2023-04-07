Pakistan PM launches mental health app and helpline

Shehbaz Sharif calls for efforts to remove taboo around mental illness

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

By Agencies Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 10:14 PM

Pakistan rime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday launched a mobile application and helpline to address the issues related to mental health.

Being country’s first dedicated mental health app and helpline, the launch coincided with World Health Day observed on Friday.

“On this World Health Day, I am pleased to announce the launch of government’s first dedicated mental health app #Humraaz & helpline. Citizens’ well-being and especially mental health is paramount for our society’s improvement,” the premier said on Twitter. “We need to remove [the] taboo around mental health,” he added.

The application will give access to citizens to reach authorities in case of suicidal thoughts or a mental health emergency. It will also allow users to make appointments with psychiatrists and psychologists and will be able to share issues they face confidentially and get appointments.

“The aim of the initiative is to provide consultation services and to help improve the health and quality of life of people suffering from deteriorating mental health,” Salman Sufi, who is head of the prime minister’s strategic reforms, was quoted as saying by Dawn News in a report.

The initiative was launched on the directives of the prime minister, he said.”