Pakistan parliament to be briefed on matters of national security

Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Pakistan’s top military leadership will brief members of the lower house of parliament on the security situation prevailing in the country during an in-camera sitting on Friday as lawmakers from the newly-created tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa voiced their opposition to a government’s decision to launch a fresh military operation, vowing to “resist” such an action in the region.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed lawmakers that parliament would be briefed on April 14 in-camera on the matters of national security.
The prime minister said this in response to a point raised by a parliamentarian from the Waziristan tribal region.
Shehbaz said that the parliamentarians would also be able to put questions on the relevant subject and the reservations of lawmakers from the tribal region would be listened to and responded positively to satisfy his concerns.
"This will be a healthy interaction," the prime minister said.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif informed the National Assembly that the military leadership would brief parliament regarding the state’s policy on countering militancy, stating that the security establishment was cognisant of the prevailing situation.
Earlier, Ali Wazir from the tribal region said that the country’s current policy regarding militancy needed to be reviewed.
“I appeal to the government that those responsible for the rise in terrorism (...) those who brought these militants into Pakistan should be punished,” he said.
“Until and unless these people are punished, we won’t allow the new operation to commence,” he said.
Another tribal lawmaker, Mohsin Dawar, said that operations were conducted in the past but none of them was successful in eliminating terrorism.
The Pakistan tribal region lies along the volatile Afghan border and it has been badly hit due to fighting between the security forces and militants. The tribal people and their representatives are apprehensive that any new operation would catch them in the crossfire.
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house