Pakistan parliament rejects top court order to hold provincial snap polls, says speaker

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Lower House adopts resolution against Supreme Court order for holding election in Punjab on May 14

By Reuters Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:43 PM

Pakistan's parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution rejecting a Supreme Court order to hold provincial snap polls, the house speaker said.

The top court had earlier this week ruled illegal the government's move to delay the snap polls in two provinces where former prime minister Imran Khan had dissolved his local governments earlier this year.

The speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, in a live TV telecast, said the motion was adopted with a majority. — Reuters