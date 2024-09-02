E-Paper

Pakistan: New guidelines issued to airlines to prevent boarding denials

Travel agents have also been instructed to comply with these policies during the booking process

By ANI

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 8:43 AM

Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 9:02 AM

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced new guidelines to tackle complaints regarding boarding issues related to Passenger Name Record (PNR) details, as per Pakistani media reports.

The CAA has decided that no passenger will be denied boarding due to disagreements in PNR at the time of ticket booking and travel.


The decision was taken after complaints from passengers who were denied boarding because their PNR details differed between booking and travel.

The CAA has issued directives to all airlines to ensure that passengers are not stopped from boarding on the basis of PNR discrepancies, according to Pakistani media.

Airlines are now required to strictly adhere to this directive. Airlines must also update their PNR policies on their websites, ensuring transparency and preventing future inconveniences for passengers.

Additionally, travel agents have been instructed to comply with these policies during the booking process, thereby reducing the likelihood of passengers facing issues at the time of boarding.

