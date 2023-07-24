Pakistan: New arrest warrant issued against former PM Imran Khan

The chef has has said that his first restaurant in Istanbul will soon be opening in the Turkish city
Pakistan's election commission has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported on Monday, the latest in a series of legal hurdles facing the cricketer-turned-politician.
Khan was arrested in May by Pakistani authorities in connection with a corruption case, which sparked deadly unrest across the country. He was released on bail within days.
It was not immediately clear which charge the Election Commission's order related to and whether police would act on the warrant. Geo did not disclose its source.
Khan has faced a multitude of charges in different institutions and courts since his ouster, including graft, murder and sedition.
The latest in the string of cases came last week when Pakistan's interior minister said the government would open criminal proceedings against Khan on charges of exposing official secrets, in relation to diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad.
ALSO READ:
The chef has has said that his first restaurant in Istanbul will soon be opening in the Turkish city
This year's extreme temperature could lead to global economic losses of $3 trillion, according to a study published last month in the journal Science
The Ministry also said that companies must be equipped with sufficient number of drivers
The Ministry of Haj and Umrah explained the various options that are available for Muslims to make the pilgrimage
The lovebirds exchanged their vows in a church in Albertirsa, where Barbara’s parents got married 34 years ago
Country is targeting about 1.55 million foreign tourists arrivals by the end of this year
Government statistical surveys were still based on the 2011 census
Annabelle’s family members have asked fans to respect their privacy and not to spread rumours about her death