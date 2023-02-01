Pakistan mosque blast: Major arrests made in connection with bombing that killed 100

The authorities are investigating how the suicide bomber entered the highly secured police area

AFP

By Reuters Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 12:30 PM

Major arrests have been made in connection with the Pakistan mosque bombing that killed over 100 people on Monday, Peshawar police chief Ijaz Khan told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said police are investigating how the suicide bomber entered the highly secured police area, and could not rule out internal assistance to carry out the attack.

Monday morning's bombing, which left at least 225 wounded, raised alarm among officials over a major security breach at a time when the Pakistani Taliban, the main anti-government militant group, has stepped up attacks, particularly targeting the police and the military.

Rescuers worked through the night and into Tuesday morning, removing mounds of debris to reach worshippers still trapped under the rubble. The death toll rose as more bodies were found and several of the critically injured died, said Mohammad Asim, a government hospital spokesman in Peshawar.

