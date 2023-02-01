Pakistan mosque blast: Major arrests made in connection with bombing that killed 100

The solid, silver-coloured cylinder is just 8mm by 6mm but the authorities say it contains enough Caesium-137 to cause acute radiation sickness
Major arrests have been made in connection with the Pakistan mosque bombing that killed over 100 people on Monday, Peshawar police chief Ijaz Khan told Reuters on Wednesday.
He said police are investigating how the suicide bomber entered the highly secured police area, and could not rule out internal assistance to carry out the attack.
Monday morning's bombing, which left at least 225 wounded, raised alarm among officials over a major security breach at a time when the Pakistani Taliban, the main anti-government militant group, has stepped up attacks, particularly targeting the police and the military.
Rescuers worked through the night and into Tuesday morning, removing mounds of debris to reach worshippers still trapped under the rubble. The death toll rose as more bodies were found and several of the critically injured died, said Mohammad Asim, a government hospital spokesman in Peshawar.
ALSO READ:
Official says talks are under way with the US on supplying long-range missiles
The country is also considering discontinuing power subsidies, new tax on raw materials for exports, and hikes in power and gas tariffs
Remote work injects more chaos and angst into a difficult experience
They are fed up with traditionalist society’s impossible expectations of mothers
This comes after an independent investigation into the latter's tax affairs
Recent increases in "racist acts" reflect the dangerous dimensions of hatred in the region, the ministry said
Ministry issues letter to private universities, warning them of legal action if they violate rules