UAE: Pakistan missions handle over 250 death cases, disburse Dh20,000 in 3 months

The UAE is home to approximately 1.7 million Pakistani diaspora, the second highest after Saudi Arabia

Published: Fri 5 Sept 2025, 12:45 PM

UAE: Some families spend up to Dh9,000 on bulk grocery shopping in RAK

UAE: Brace for unstable weather, thunderstorms this long weekend, NCM warns

Dubai Blue Line Metro work: Traffic diversion on road leading to Centrepoint Station

The Pakistan embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai provided over Dh260,000 (approximately Rs20 million) in financial and legal assistance to the community across the UAE and handled more than 250 death-related cases during the first three months of 2025.

This was among the highest disbursal across south Asian country’s missions globally, said official news agency Associated Press of Pakistan, quoting official performance report available with Wealth Pakistan.

The UAE is home to approximately 1.7 million Pakistani diaspora, the second highest after Saudi Arabia.

According to Associated Press of Pakistan, Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs) across various countries provided substantial assistance to Pakistanis abroad, particularly in cases involving death compensation, recovery of dues, and settlement of claims, reaching Rs49.2 million in financial and legal assistance.

In Saudi Arabia, financial and legal support worth more than Rs1.9 million was extended to families of deceased workers, covering recovery of dues and transportation expenses.

In Malaysia, assistance exceeding Rs10 million was disbursed to bereaved families, while Doha recorded allocations of around Rs1.9 million for similar purposes.

Other countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Spain, Italy, and South Korea, also extended significant financial support through their respective missions.

The assistance reflects the government’s efforts to stand by the overseas community in times of crisis. This financial intervention underscores Islamabad’s recognition of the vital role that overseas Pakistanis play in the national economy through remittances exceeding billions of dollars annually.

Hussain Muhammad, the consul general of Pakistan in Dubai, recent met officials of the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in the UAE and commended its contributions for vital services, particularly its compassionate facilitation in transporting the deceased members of the Pakistani community back to their homeland with dignity. He noted that such efforts provide much-needed support to overseas Pakistanis during difficult times.

Pakistanis in the UAE remitted $6.7 billion in 2024, and the figures are expected to surpass $7 billion this year. While bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UAE exceeded $10.9 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE.

Pakistani diaspora remitted $34.9 billion during May 2024 to July 2025 period.