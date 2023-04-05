Pakistan: Minor girl allegedly raped, murdered in Karachi

Six-year-old girl was reported missing from Karachi's Surjani area on Tuesday. Her body was found in the manhole near her house a day later

By ANI Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 10:52 PM

A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Karachi's Surjani Town area on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the girl's body was found in a manhole near the Surjani Town area.

According to details, a six-year-old girl was missing from Karachi's Surjani area on Tuesday. Her body was found in the manhole near her house a day later.

The police officials declared the death as an 'accident' after which the girl's body was shifted to the hospital for a medico-legal process. The police surgeon confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed, according to ARY News.

The victim's family demanded the immediate arrest of the rapist-cum-murderer. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, Nikkei Asia recently reported that a young woman out for an evening walk with a friend was beaten and sexually assaulted at gunpoint by two men in Fatima Jinnah Park, the largest park in the capital. The attack on February 2 sparked an uproar on social media and protests by women's advocacy groups. A rape case in Islamabad and the killing of the alleged assailants by the police have provoked renewed scrutiny of the rights of Pakistani women and flaws in the nation's justice system.

Two weeks later, on February 16, the Islamabad police said that both suspects had been killed in an exchange of gunfire when they were stopped at a checkpoint.

The victim's lawyer and others criticised what they said were extrajudicial killings, which the police department denies.

Experts say the episode highlights the issue of violence against women and the need for overhauling the criminal justice system.

In 2021, 5,200 rapes were reported in Pakistan, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). The conviction rate in rape cases is less than 3 per cent, the activist organisation, War Against Rape says, Nikkei Asia reported.

