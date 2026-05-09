Pakistan ministry calls out 'fake news' on social media regarding UAE-related reports

The ministry has said that it 'is necessary to state that all such reporting is malafide and part of vicious propaganda by vested interests'

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 9 May 2026, 5:34 PM
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Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, on May 8, said that it had taken note of "speculative reporting" in some parts of the media, especially online, on social media.

The ministry has said that it "is necessary to state that all such reporting is malafide and part of vicious propaganda by vested interests".

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It said that "Pakistani nationals, having fulfilled host country visa and work-based requirements, continue to visit / access work visas in UAE and other friendly countries without prejudice."

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The authority also claimed that "fake news [is] being peddled to the contrary" to "serve ulterior motives".

It also said that the ministry takes issues concerning Pakistani nationals is always taken up on a case-by-case basis with the concerning foreign nation or authority.

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