Pakistan minister reiterates Punjab polls won't happen on May 14

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says no institution was ready for the May polls

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

By Agencies Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 11:35 PM

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah reaffirmed on Saturday that he does not anticipate the Punjab elections taking place on May 14 despite the Supreme Court order.

In addition, he said that even if the election were held on May 14, nobody would accept the results because it was "absurd" for political groups to agree on the date.

Sanaullah's remarks came during a press conference in Faisalabad.

The interior minister alluded to the Supreme Court's ostensible internal rift by saying, "How good would it be if all 15 judges sit down together and issue a unanimous verdict”.

All political parties in the ongoing lawsuit involving the Punjab elections, including the government and opposition, have assured the Supreme Court that they will examine the matter on April 26 and update the court the following day, according to a Geo News report.

"Given the country's present situation, it seems impossible to hold elections in the next few days," the interior minister said, voicing his government's concerns about holding the polls seperately.

Sanullah said that no one, including the army, the judiciary, and the Election Commission of Pakistan were ready for the polls in May.

The interior minister expressed the government's reservations over holding the elections on separate dates.

Sanaullah noted that his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has taken the "principled" position that elections for all assemblies should take place at the same time.