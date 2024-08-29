E-Paper

Pakistan: Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi among other regions

The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountain in Afghanistan

By Wam

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 1:44 PM

An earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on Richter scale jolted different parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Thursday morning, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, and adjoining areas, according to private news channels.


The depth of the quake was measured at 215 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountain in Afghanistan, the Meteorological Department said.

