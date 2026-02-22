Pakistan killed 'more than 80' militants in strikes on Afghanistan: Security source
Islamabad said the overnight strikes were targeting Afghanistan-based militant groups in response to suicide bombings in Pakistan
- PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 7:09 PM
- By:
- AFP
A Pakistani security source told AFP on Sunday that airstrikes on neighbouring Afghanistan killed "more than 80" militants.
The source told AFP that the death toll was expected to rise following the overnight strikes, which Islamabad said were targeting Afghanistan-based militant groups in response to suicide bombings in Pakistan.
AFP journalists in Afghanistan were not able to verify the toll. The Taliban government has previously denied harbouring militants.