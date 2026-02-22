Pakistan killed 'more than 80' militants in strikes on Afghanistan: Security source

Islamabad said the overnight strikes were targeting Afghanistan-based militant groups in response to suicide bombings in Pakistan

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 7:09 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A Pakistani security source told AFP on Sunday that airstrikes on neighbouring Afghanistan killed "more than 80" militants. 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Recommended For You

Watch: UAE, Bahrain send 100 tonnes of urgent aid to Gaza for Ramadan

Watch: UAE, Bahrain send 100 tonnes of urgent aid to Gaza for Ramadan

Georgian Global launches in Dubai: A new era for Canadian expertise

Georgian Global launches in Dubai: A new era for Canadian expertise

Sheroes 2026 set to celebrate International Women’s Day with art, dialogue and purpose

Sheroes 2026 set to celebrate International Women’s Day with art, dialogue and purpose

Abu Dhabi's Aldar issues $1 billion hybrid notes to Apollo

Abu Dhabi's Aldar issues $1 billion hybrid notes to Apollo

Watch: Queen Rania, King Abdullah join Jordan's royals for group Ramadan iftar

Watch: Queen Rania, King Abdullah join Jordan's royals for group Ramadan iftar

 

The source told AFP that the death toll was expected to rise following the overnight strikes, which Islamabad said were targeting Afghanistan-based militant groups in response to suicide bombings in Pakistan. 

AFP journalists in Afghanistan were not able to verify the toll. The Taliban government has previously denied harbouring militants.

ALSO READ