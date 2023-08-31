Pakistan: Jailed ex-PM Imran Khan allowed to speak with sons over phone

This will be the closest full moon of the year, just 357,344km or so away; that’s more than 160km closer than the August 1 supermoon
A special court on Thursday granted permission to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan — presently held at Attock Jail — to have a telephonic conversation with his sons as provided under the law, Dawn reported on Thursday.
The special court that gave the ruling has been established to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman had filed a plea before Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, seeking permission to have a talk with his sons on the phone.
In the plea, Imran’s lawyer Barrister Umer Khan Niazi pointed out that the applicant “wishes to speak to his real sons, Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan, over telephone/WhatsApp,” according to Dawn.
Furthermore, the lawyer emphasised that the applicant “holds the legal right to engage in telephonic conversations with his sons, and as per regulations, the applicant is entitled to such interactions”
“It is therefore respectfully prayed that the superintendent District Jail Attock may kindly be directed to arrange the meeting of the applicant/accused lmran Ahmad Khan Niazi with his sons namely Suleman and Qasim on telephone/Whatsapp,” Dawn quoted the petition.
In response, Judge Zulqarnain approved the plea and instructed the prison administration to facilitate the telephonic conversation between the applicant and his sons in accordance with the law.
“Instant application is allowed. Superintendent District Jail Attock is directed to make necessary arrangements for phone calls between the accused and his sons in accordance with jail rules and manual,” the order stated.
Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought responses from the law ministry and other respondents on Imran’s plea against the recent decision to move the cipher case hearing from Islamabad to Attock Jail, Dawn reported.
The order came a day after the former premier had filed a petition in the court on the matter — hours after his cipher case hearing was held in the office of the deputy superintendent of the Attock district jail, where he is currently incarcerated after his conviction in the Toshakhana graft case.
Meanwhile, the former PM will remain behind bars after a special court established under the Official Secrets Act extended his judicial remand in a cipher case till September 13, Geo News reported citing sources.
ALSO READ:
This will be the closest full moon of the year, just 357,344km or so away; that’s more than 160km closer than the August 1 supermoon
White House says the US President and leaders in Vietnam will promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy
District judge Tanya Chutkan says a defendant's professional schedule should not have a bearing on when a trial is set
The summer rainfall deficit could make essentials such as sugar, pulses, rice and vegetables more expensive and lift overall food inflation
The vehicles owned by Premier League players were discovered by the Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit of the Essex Police from London Gateway Port
Airline warns of international flight delays as NATS applies traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres