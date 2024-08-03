E-Paper

Pakistan: Imran Khan's party leader sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Raoof Hasan, the information secretary for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was taken into custody by Islamabad Police on July 22

By ANI

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 7:22 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leader Raoof Hasan was sent on judicial remand in a terrorism-related case for 14 days by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra of the ATC denied the plea asking for a seven-day physical remand of Hasan.


Hasan, the information secretary for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was placed under physical remand for an additional day earlier by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Hasan was taken into custody by Islamabad Police on July 22 in the nation's capital, reported ARY News.

ALSO READ:


