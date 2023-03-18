Pakistan: Imran Khan departs for Islamabad, to appear in court today

Family members wait outside the mine wrapped in woollen ponchos against the cold, desperate for news of their loved ones
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan who is set to appear before court today in Toshakhana Case has departed for Islamabad from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Geo News reported.
The region has been placed under heavy security in advance of Imran Khan's visit to Islamabad's Judiciary Complex.
On Friday, the Pakistan government shifted the Toshakhana case hearing venue from the additional sessions court to a Judicial Complex over security concerns of Imran Khan, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.
Last month, the security protocols were broken when Khan visited the courthouse last month because PTI members took down all barricades during their party leader's appearances in several courts.
On that particular occasion, several of the employees vandalised the structure and disturbed the courtroom's decorum.
On March 14, when the Islamabad police travelled to Lahore to arrest Khan in accordance with the court's instructions, they encountered resistance; as a result, more than 60 police officers from Islamabad and Punjab were hurt, and several PTI workers were also hurt, Geo News reported.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan also received protective bail in nine cases by the two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) led by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.
Protective bail was approved for five cases in Islamabad and three cases in Lahore. Imran Khan secured bail in the cases filed in Lahore till March 27, whereas, the protective bail in five cases in Islamabad was approved till March 24.
