Pakistan: Imran Khan claims police now surrounding his house, posts 'last tweet before next arrest'

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan took to social media to share a live broadcast of himself, in which he addresses the nation. He claimed in a tweet that the police have surrounded his house, which Pakistani media confirmed.
“I am afraid today that Pakistan is on the route to destruction,” he said in the video, according to Dawn News. “And I fear that if wisdom is not exercised today, we might reach a stage where we wouldn’t even be able to pick up the pieces.”
He also said that he criticises the army as he does his own children, in order to bring about a change.
Khan was arrested on May 9 on graft allegations, which he denies. He was released on bail last Friday, and on Wednesday the Islamabad High Court granted a bail extension until May 31, his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.
The arrest of the former prime minister, who was ousted in a parliamentary confidence vote in April last year, has deepened political instability in the nation.
