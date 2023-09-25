Pakistan: IHC orders transfer of Khan to Adiala jail where A-class facilities are available

Roughly 11,500 Writers Guild of America members walked off the job in May, angered by how working conditions have changed in the streaming TV era
A top Pakistani court on Monday ordered authorities to shift former prime minister Imran Khan from the Attock jail in Punjab province to high-security Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, his party said.
In August, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to transfer the deposed party chief to Adiala prison where A-class facilities are available, keeping in view Khan's affluent family background, social and political status.
The IHC issued the order while hearing the case, the party said.
“IHC Chief Justice has ordered moving PTI chairman Imran Khan from Attock Prison to Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi,” it said.
Khan, 70, has been kept in the Attock Jail since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. His sentence was suspended by the IHC on August 29, but he continues to remain in Attock prison in the cipher (secret diplomatic cable) leakage case.
A special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, on September 13 extended the judicial remand of Khan till September 26 in the cipher case.
The Islamabad trial court which had sentenced Khan to three years in jail had directed the authorities to lodge him at Adiala prison. However, after his arrest, he was shifted to Attock jail.
