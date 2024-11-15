Pakistan: Hundreds of thousands pray for rain in smog-shrouded Punjab

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Pakistan's Punjab province declared a health emergency due to toxic smog on Friday, banning construction, shutting schools for another week and moving universities online, while hundreds of thousands of Muslims prayed for rain and forgiveness.

The faithful gathered at over 600 government-run mosques in the province for "Namaz-e-Istisqa", a voluntary prayer for rain often offered in times of calamities, said Talha Mahmood, spokesman for the provincial Religious Affairs department.

"Today, we prayed for rain to decrease smog, though it is caused by humans' own mistakes," said Muhammad Ejaz, 48, who led prayers at a mosque in the sprawling provincial capital Lahore, adding the prayer aimed at seeking God's forgiveness for people's sins.

The province, Pakistan's most populous, grapples every winter with smog, but air pollution has worsened in recent years, as a result of cold air trapping dust, low-grade diesel fumes and smoke from illegal stubble burning on fields.

Sajid Bashir, spokesman for the provincial Environment Department, attributed this year's severe pollution to a lack of rain in September and October. "Last year, rain spells reduced particulate matter; this year, we're still waiting," he said on Friday.

Lahore has topped Swiss group IQAir readings as the world's most polluted city, for most of the week.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, announcing smog-reduction measures at a press conference, said the government had ordered the closure of construction, brick kilns, and furnace-based plants in Lahore and the city of Multan.

She said there would be a complete three-day lockdown from next Friday if the situation does not improve.