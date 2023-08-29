Pakistan high court suspends former PM Imran Khan's conviction in Toshakhana case: Reports

Yesterday, a court quashed a sedition case against the former Prime Minister in a relief for the embattled leader

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 12:09 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 12:23 PM

The Islamabad High Court has suspended the conviction of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Khan has been in prison since he was sentenced to a 3-year jail term on August 5 on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. As a result of the conviction, Khan was also barred for five years from contesting elections by the country's election commission.

The 70-year-old former cricket hero had earlier filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court, seeking to suspend his three-year sentence on corruption charges handed to him, saying he was convicted without being given a right to defence.

Yesterday, a Pakistani court quashed a sedition case against the former Prime Minister in a relief for the embattled leader.

Aside from the graft and sedition cases, Khan is also facing charges ranging from terrorism and encouraging assaults on state institutions - after his supporters attacked military and government installations in May - as well as abetment to murder following the slaying of a Supreme Court lawyer in June.

A general election was expected in November, though it is likely to be delayed until at least early next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

