UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Pakistan high court suspends former PM Imran Khan's conviction in Toshakhana case: Reports

Yesterday, a court quashed a sedition case against the former Prime Minister in a relief for the embattled leader

Reuters file
Reuters file

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 12:09 PM

Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 12:23 PM

The Islamabad High Court has suspended the conviction of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Khan has been in prison since he was sentenced to a 3-year jail term on August 5 on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. As a result of the conviction, Khan was also barred for five years from contesting elections by the country's election commission.

The 70-year-old former cricket hero had earlier filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court, seeking to suspend his three-year sentence on corruption charges handed to him, saying he was convicted without being given a right to defence.

Yesterday, a Pakistani court quashed a sedition case against the former Prime Minister in a relief for the embattled leader.

Aside from the graft and sedition cases, Khan is also facing charges ranging from terrorism and encouraging assaults on state institutions - after his supporters attacked military and government installations in May - as well as abetment to murder following the slaying of a Supreme Court lawyer in June.

A general election was expected in November, though it is likely to be delayed until at least early next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ:


More news from World