Pakistan high court suspends former PM Imran Khan's conviction in Toshakhana case: Reports

India: Isro releases graph of temperature variation on lunar surface measured by Chandrayaan-3's payload
The payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10cm beneath the surface
The Islamabad High Court has suspended the conviction of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.
Khan has been in prison since he was sentenced to a 3-year jail term on August 5 on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. As a result of the conviction, Khan was also barred for five years from contesting elections by the country's election commission.
The 70-year-old former cricket hero had earlier filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court, seeking to suspend his three-year sentence on corruption charges handed to him, saying he was convicted without being given a right to defence.
Yesterday, a Pakistani court quashed a sedition case against the former Prime Minister in a relief for the embattled leader.
Aside from the graft and sedition cases, Khan is also facing charges ranging from terrorism and encouraging assaults on state institutions - after his supporters attacked military and government installations in May - as well as abetment to murder following the slaying of a Supreme Court lawyer in June.
A general election was expected in November, though it is likely to be delayed until at least early next year.
(With inputs from agencies)
ALSO READ:
The payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10cm beneath the surface
Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the death of the head of the paramilitary group on Sunday
Five Marines had been rescued from the crash site and flown to a hospital in Darwin in a 'serious condition'
Her mother forgot that she left the girl in the vehicle parked outside a South Carolina high school
Putin has ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state
The minibus was heading towards a tourist village in the mountainous region
The social media giant on August 1 started blocking the distribution of news links and articles in response to a law requiring digital platforms to pay publishers for news content
It occurred at the entrance to the Barea stadium where a crowd of 50,000 people gathered to attend the opening ceremony of Indian Ocean Island Games