Pakistan: Heavy rains, floods, landslides forecast until August 18

With more than 1.5 per cent of Gaza's 2.4 million population killed during the war, many people have lost loved ones
Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning for more rain, wind, and thundershowers with potential heavy rainfall in several regions across the country until August 18.
The expected rainfall could lead to urban flooding, increased water flow in rivers and streams, landslides, and mudflows in hilly areas, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.
The NDMA has instructed all relevant authorities to be on high alert and mobilise resources to ensure a rapid response to any emergencies. Tourists are advised to avoid travelling to the affected areas during this period.
The general public is urged to remain vigilant, follow local authorities' instructions, and download its 'Pak NDMA Disaster Alert' app for timely updates and to closely monitor weather reports, the NDMA said in conclusion.
