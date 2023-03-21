Pakistan: Gunmen slay 11, including local politician, in 'family feud', say police

European neighbours are pulling the Swiss in one direction, while a tradition of neutrality pulls in another
Gunmen killed 11 people including a prominent local politician in northwest Pakistan, police said Tuesday, an ambush blamed on a decades-long vendetta between families.
Police said 42-year-old Atif Munsif Khan, leader of a district council in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was killed on Monday night in the town of Havelian, 33 kilometres (20 miles) north of Islamabad.
District police official Omar Tufail told AFP that "up to five people opened fire from two sides" on a vehicle carrying Khan and 10 others, including bodyguards and a police escort, "killing them all on the spot".
"The vehicle caught fire as a result and all on board were burned alive and the charred bodies are now beyond recognition," he said.
Tufail said the Khan family registered a police complaint "blaming the assassination on their rivals" in a feud "said to be almost five decades old", which also claimed the life of Khan's father and grandfather.
"Dozens of people from both sides have been killed as a result of this family feud so far," he added.
Another local senior police official, Sajid Tanoli, confirmed the incident and ruled out the involvement of militant groups such as the Pakistan Taliban which have long thrived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Khan was a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former prime minister Imran Khan, although the men were not related.
ALSO READ:
European neighbours are pulling the Swiss in one direction, while a tradition of neutrality pulls in another
Police said they suspected the driver lost control at 8am local time, and hit the railing of a recently built major expressway
At least 44 homes were destroyed, while 90 more were damaged
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
In both the incidents, the passengers were travelling from Abu Dhabi to Kochi
He is the third head of state to be indicted by the International Criminal Court
Meta confirmed it restored former US President's accounts on its Facebook and Instagram platforms on February 9 after it and Youtube had banned the leader following his supporters storming the US Capitol on January 2021
What are the cases and controversies that could land these three influential personalities behind bars?