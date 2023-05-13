Pakistan: Four labourers die of suffocation in an old well

Three of them lost their lives while rescuing their co-worker who became unconscious after inhaling some toxic gases

Sat 13 May 2023

Four labourers died after falling into an old well of an oil mill near Laeq Rafique Hospital, Multan, Pakistan, on Friday night.

According to Rescue-1122, a labourer was cleaning a well at an oil mill when he became unconscious after inhaling some toxic gases. Another one labourer tried to rescue him but he also became unconscious.

Another two labourers also struggled to help their colleagues but all of three lost their lives.

Rescue-1122 officials rushed to the site and recovered four bodies. The deceased are identified as Chand Ashraf, Irfan Lateef, Amanat and Arshid Nazeer.