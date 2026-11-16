Pakistan FM says Mecca pact nations to meet in Islamabad in November

Pakistan signed the mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia and Turkey in August, pledging to come to each other's aid in the event of an attack

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Nov 2026, 7:32 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28]

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Monday, November 16, that the top-level security committee of the Mecca defence agreement was expected to meet in Islamabad later this month.

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Pakistan signed the mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia and Turkey in August, pledging to come to each other's aid in the event of an attack. "The apex committee of this body... will be actually meeting, hopefully, end of this month in Islamabad," Dar said.

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Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, with the group targeting cities, oil facilities and shipping since fighting in Yemen's civil war intensified in July.

The attacks coincided with the expansion of the war in the Middle East, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February and has since drawn in countries across the region.

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