Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto to visit Russia on Sunday

The trip comes after a high-level Russia delegation led by energy minister Nikolay Shulginov visited Pakistan last week to explore possibilities of providing oil to the cash-strapped country

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake the visit to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. — AFP file

By PTI Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 6:40 PM

Bilawal will undertake the visit to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, it said in a statement.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to Russia on Sunday on a two-day official visit to hold talks on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, the foreign ministry here announced on Saturday.

He will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart where the two sides will deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, it said.

According to a joint statement issued after the parleys, the two sides reached an agreement in principle on the supply of Russian crude oil and oil products to Pakistan, with technical details to be finalised in March this year.

“Both sides agreed that after consensus on the technical specifications achieved, the oil and gas trade transaction will be structured in a way it has a mutual economic benefit for both countries. The process is to be completed within March 2023,” the statement read.

It is believed that the visit of Bilawal would help to expedite the supply of Russian oil to Pakistan.