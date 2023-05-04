Pakistan FM Bilawal arrives in India to participate in SCO meeting

Minister says he looks forward to constructive discussions with counterparts from friendly countries

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto being received on his arrival at the Goa international airport, India, on Thursday. — AP

By APP Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 2:41 PM Last updated: Thu 4 May 2023, 2:42 PM

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto arrived in India to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The foreign minister was received at the airport by senior officials of the Indian foreign ministry.

Bilawal is attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr S. Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office added that Islamabad’s participation in the two-day meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO charter, processes and the importance that Islamabad accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.

“My participation gives a clear message that how Pakistan shows importance to the SCO and how seriously it takes its membership,” the foreign minister said in a video message before his departure.

He said his decision to attend this meeting illustrated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO. “During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries,” the foreign minister said in a tweet.