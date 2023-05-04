Pakistan FM Bilawal arrives in India to participate in SCO meeting

The meteorological department began issuing an experimental heat index for different parts of the country last week, taking into account air temperature and relative humidity to determine how hot it really feels
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto arrived in India to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.
The foreign minister was received at the airport by senior officials of the Indian foreign ministry.
Bilawal is attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr S. Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India.
In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office added that Islamabad’s participation in the two-day meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO charter, processes and the importance that Islamabad accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.
“My participation gives a clear message that how Pakistan shows importance to the SCO and how seriously it takes its membership,” the foreign minister said in a video message before his departure.
He said his decision to attend this meeting illustrated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO. “During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries,” the foreign minister said in a tweet.
Images of the new king may be blanketing Britain, but many in the country are more focused on navigating a cost-of-living crisis than celebrating a dysfunctional royal family
Authorities accuse Kyiv of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Putin overnight in what they call a 'terrorist act'
Costing more than USD 2 billion and at 27 stories high, Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s house 'Antilia'
US Vice-President Kamala Harris and other administration officials to hold 'frank discussions' on risks and benefits of artificial intelligence with tech CEOs
Mass lawsuit on behalf of UK iphone users alleges company concealed issues with batteries in certain phone models and "surreptitiously" installed a power management tool to limit performance
The incident in Bryansk region happened one day after another explosion caused a train to derail and catch fire near Unecha
Class-action lawsuit says German brand should have been aware the famous rapper courted controversy