Pakistan: Huge fire destroys dozens of shops in Karachi

The tenants of the apartments near the furniture market reportedly left because of the fire

By APP Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 12:28 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 12:44 PM

Dozens of shops were set on fire, while approximately 45 shops and factories were damaged at Karachi's Gharibabad Furniture Market on Saturday. Two individuals were also hurt as storekeepers tried saving items from the shops.

According to a report in the Pakistani media, six fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene following the accident, and after completing a rescue operation, the blaze was brought under control.

The victims, however, criticised the delay in the arrival of the fire brigade.

According to representatives from the fire department, the warehouse was cooling off while the extent of the fire's damage was being determined.

The tenants of the apartments near the furniture market reportedly left because of the fire. No one was hurt.

