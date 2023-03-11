Pakistan: Huge fire destroys dozens of shops in Karachi

Proposal given on CNN interview after US House speaker Kevin McCarthy echoes Republican position on aid, saying Congress should not be writing 'blank checks' to support Kyiv
Dozens of shops were set on fire, while approximately 45 shops and factories were damaged at Karachi's Gharibabad Furniture Market on Saturday. Two individuals were also hurt as storekeepers tried saving items from the shops.
According to a report in the Pakistani media, six fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene following the accident, and after completing a rescue operation, the blaze was brought under control.
The victims, however, criticised the delay in the arrival of the fire brigade.
According to representatives from the fire department, the warehouse was cooling off while the extent of the fire's damage was being determined.
The tenants of the apartments near the furniture market reportedly left because of the fire. No one was hurt.
ALSO READ:
Proposal given on CNN interview after US House speaker Kevin McCarthy echoes Republican position on aid, saying Congress should not be writing 'blank checks' to support Kyiv
Crowds of women chanted slogans and pushed shield-bearing riot police after authorities had earlier disallowed march through the city
Golf legend and longtime girlfriend Erica Herman have reportedly split, with a legal battle on the cards, media reports say
Central bank prepared to increase pace of interest rate hikes, says Jerome Powell
By starting a news outlet, she is giving voice to some of the country’s poorest people
Nine days after not receiving any response from the company on whether he was still employed, Haraldur decided to tweet his boss to catch his attention
At least 20 ambulances dispatched to accident scene near Qalyub city station to transfer the injured to nearby hospitals
After finding success taking women for trips on her scooter, 36-year-old now hopes to set up a new app-based business with an all-woman team