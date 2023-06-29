Pakistan expects IMF deal in next 24 hours: Finance minister

28-year-old Vanilla, who was immediately separated from her mother after being born at a research lab, spent most of her early life in small cages suspended from the ground
Pakistan's finance minister said a staff-level agreement for a crucial bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was "very close" and expected in the next 24 hours.
Islamabad is racing against time to unlock at least $1.1 billion under the lender's ninth review of a $6.5-billion Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019. The programme expires on Friday.
"We are very close to signing a staff-level agreement with the IMF," minister Ishaq Dar told Reuters late on Thursday.
"I think it should come some time tonight or maximum within 24 hours ... We have finalised everything."
A source familiar with talks told Reuters that Pakistan and the IMF were also in discussions for the release of the full $2.5 billion pending under the IMF programme.
The source said the staff level agreement was to set to initially unlock around $1.1 billion and then be followed by a "standby agreement" which could release the rest after the programme finishes on Saturday.
A representative for the IMF in Pakistan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The agreement, which would be subject to approval by the IMF board, has faced an eight-month delay.
The funds under discussion would offer some respite to Pakistan which is battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves. A total of $4 billion have already been released. Dar had earlier told media the government was working on a mechanism to try to unlock the full $2.5 billion pending under the IMF programme.
It was unclear what portion of the funds would be released in the announcement he expected in the next 24 hours.
ALSO READ:
28-year-old Vanilla, who was immediately separated from her mother after being born at a research lab, spent most of her early life in small cages suspended from the ground
Podcaster and jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman shares photos from an “impromptu training session” with Musk, saying he was “extremely impressed” by the billionaire's performance
A plane linked to him was shown on a flight tracking service taking off from the southern Russian city of Rostov early on Tuesday and landing in Belarus
The whale kept swimming metres away from the kayaker and followed him from Tamarama to Coogee Beach, according to reports
Mayor Eric Adams called the moment a significant win for the local families
It involved 'monitoring air, land and sea routes used by such networks', according to information shared in the video
At UN Human Rights Council, Pakistan and African nations call for more protections for migrants
Working out in muggy weather can be brutal. Here are four ways to survive and thrive when it feels like a sauna outside