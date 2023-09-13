Pakistan ex-PM's jail detention extended for two weeks: Lawyer

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's jail detention related to charges of leaking state secrets was extended for another two weeks, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
The jail custody has been extended until Sept. 26, his lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a post on X messaging platform, formerly Twitter.
Khan has been in prison since early August, having earlier been convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to three years.
A high court last month suspended his sentence, but a prior order for his remand in custody in the state secrets case prevented his release.
