Pakistan elections: Nawaz Sharif's party wins 17 out of 51 seats as counting continues

Results have been declared by the Election Commission

By Reuters

Pakistan's former Prime Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan's former Prime Nawaz Sharif

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party won 17 out of the 51 seats where counting has been completed so far in the country's national election, according to the election commission's website.

